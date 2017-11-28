Taliban raids to overrun Uruzgan capital, towns repulsed

AT Monitoring News-KABUL: The Taliban insurgents attempted to take control of provincial capital, Tirinkot and some district of the Uruzgan province, but the Afghan security forces repulsed their evil design with sustaining them (Taliban insurgents), with heavy casualties, top provincial security official said on Tuesday.

Provincial Police Chief, Brig. Gen. Rahmatullah Sidiqi said the militants once again tried to overrun Chora, Charchino, and Gizab district and the capital, Tirinkot city, taking the advantage of winter season, but failed after facing iron hand of the Afghan security forces.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants attacked these district centers according to their plots, but faced strong resist from security forces and were defeated.

The Taliban, however, captured some check-posts, but security forces recaptured them and repulsed their assaults, according to Sidiqi.

He claimed many militants, including a notorious commander Qari, had been killed during the clashes. Three ANA soldiers were also killed in Charchino district.

The insurgents used civilians as human shield and attacked security forces from their homes.

On the other hand, 205th Military Corps’ spokesman said about 31 rebels had been killed recently during an ongoing operation codenamed “Atal 37” in Charchino district and other areas.