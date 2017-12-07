Taliban shadow district chief, 14 fighters killed in special operations in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Taliban shadow district chief for Hesarak district of Nangarhar province along with 14 fighters killed in special operations of the Afghan Special Forces last night, Nangarhar governor press office said Thursday.

Abdul Hassan, who was working as Taliban shadow district chief for Hesarak district, was killed last night in night raids by the Afghan Special Forces in two separate operations in which 14 other fighters were also killed.

Three other group leaders and a Taliban prison chief in the district were among the killed militants, the press office said in a statement.

Taliban bases and a facility they were using as customs building were also destroyed in this operation in which the Special Forces and civilians suffered no casualties.

Taliban and Daesh groups are active in several parts of Nangarhar, particularly in remote and mountainous areas of the province where Afghan forces have no bases and troops to control those area.