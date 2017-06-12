Taliban Shadow district chief arrested in Baghlan

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Monday said that three armed Taliban including a Taliban shadow chief arrested during operation in northern Baghlan province.

MoI in a statement said that “today early morning, three armed Taliban including a Taliban shadow district governor for Khost Fareeng district of Baghlan province arrested following a military operation.

Statement added that the operation was carried out by Afghan National Police in Khost Fareeng district of Baghlan province.

Two AK-47 rifles and some amount of ammunition seized as well, noted the statement.