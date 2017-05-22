Taliban shadow district chief for Qala-e-Zal killed

AT-KABUL: At least nine armed Taliban including Taliban shadow district governor for Qala-e-Zal of northern Kunduz province were killed during an army airstrike Sunday night, officials said Monday.
Four other armed Taliban wounded in a targeted airstrike in the district, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior.
Statement said that the incident took place in surrounding areas of the Qala-e-Zaal district of Kunduz province.
During the air raid, one vehicle and weapons destroyed as well, added statement.
Qal-e-Zal is one of the most volatile district of Kunduz, which was fall down two weeks ago to Taliban and after one week clashes recaptured by Afghan forces.
MSaif ur rehman