Taliban shadow district chief for Qala-e-Zal killed

AT-KABUL: At least nine armed Taliban including Taliban shadow district governor for Qala-e-Zal of northern Kunduz province were killed during an army airstrike Sunday night, officials said Monday.

Four other armed Taliban wounded in a targeted airstrike in the district, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

Statement said that the incident took place in surrounding areas of the Qala-e-Zaal district of Kunduz province.

During the air raid, one vehicle and weapons destroyed as well, added statement.

Qal-e-Zal is one of the most volatile district of Kunduz, which was fall down two weeks ago to Taliban and after one week clashes recaptured by Afghan forces.