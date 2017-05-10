Taliban shadow district chief killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The Taliban’s shadow district chief for Khogyani district was killed in eastern Nangarhar province.

“Taliban shadow district chief Wafiullah for Khogyani district was killed by Afghan forces during an operation in Koz Byar area,” said a press statement issued by Nangarhar provincial press office.

Statement said that one of the colleague of the district chief also wounded.

Chief district was engaged in clashes with the local people in the area, while Afghan army reached for the support of local people and killed the district chief, noted the statement.