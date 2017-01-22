Taliban warns Trump to change Afghan policy

AT-KABUL: The Taliban group has asked the new US President Donald Trump and his cabinet members not to follow the policy of previous US leaders.

“Afghanistan is burning due to wrong policies of previous US officials and their occupations,” the group said Sunday in a statement.

“If Trump doesn’t revise US policy regarding Afghanistan and follow the old policy of Barack Obama and George W. Bush, the two former presidents of US and continue raids in Afghanistan, then problems would be very much disasters and continued.”

“By killing, beating and bombing, you would gain nothing. The US and NATO forces used all powers in the past 16 years, but except casualties and losses of billions of dollars, they achieved nothing.”

“Also aversion against the US increased and the USthrough establishing a weak system in Afghanistan, has destroyed its image.So if the US still go on with its failure policy, the US would be faced a historical defeat.”

The reaction comes after the newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump interacted with a group of American soldiers based in Afghanistan, via video link, and thanked them for their contribution in the fight against “terrorism”.

“How’s it going,” he said, urging the soldiers to start talking.

“The courage that you show is incredible. And it’s going to be appreciated. It’s appreciated now but it’s going to be appreciated more than ever before. You’ll see, Trump said.

A gunnery sergeant: “On behalf of all the Marines here in Afghanistan, we want to say congratulations.” Trump said he looks forward to “seeing you soon.”

“You’re amazing people. We’re with you a thousand a thousand a thousand percent. Keep fighting. We are going to win,” the president added.