Taliban’s 3 shadow district chiefs killed in Herat

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Taliban’s shadow governors for three districts of Herat province were killed in the operations launched by the security forces, interior ministry said Monday.

They were the shadow governors for the districts of Kashk-e-Kohna, Adraskan and Parsi.

Moreover, Taliban’s chief for Kashk-e-Kohna district, Kakar and his partners were killed in an overnight operation conducted by Afghan security forces where a large amount of weapons and ammunition were also seized, the ministry said in a statement.

Provincial police spokesman, Abdul Ahad Walizada, confirmed to Pajhwok Afghan News that the security forces conducted the raid in Parsi and Adarskan districts on Monday night.

Walizada added that Mullah Hassan, the Taliban-designated chief for Adarskan district, and Mullah Rahmatullah for Parsi district were killed during the raid.