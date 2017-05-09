Taliban’s control, command center demolished

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: An important control and command centre of the Taliban insurgents have been damaged irreparably during an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in Nad Ali district of southern Helmand province, officials said on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Mohammad Rassoul Zazai, spokesman for the 215th Maiwand Military Corps, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghan National Army (ANA) commandos launched a raid against the Taliban’s centre on Monday night.

Moreover, he said a fielder model car, a motorcycle, 800 BM1 shells, 10 bombs, two walkie-talkies and ammunitions have been destroyed during the raid. However, the militants had left the area before the raid, he added.

In addition to that, an ANA official, who wished to go unnamed, said the operation was launched at around 10pm. “A helicopter air-dropped ANA soldiers in Zorabad area,” the source said, adding a Taliban-run prison also existed in the area.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Omar Zwak, said the security forces carried out an operation against the Taliban in the district on Sunday night.

He added that Hazara Kala area, which was under Taliban control, for the past eight months, has been recaptured.

Meanwhile, a statement from the 215th Maiwand Corps said one rebel was killed and another sustained injuries when a bomb planting by them (militants) went off in Greshk district. The incident took place on Monday night.

However, the Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi has claimed that the insurgents have been inflicted casualties on Afghan forces in Sangin and Greshk districts, as well as in Lashkargah.