Taliban’s explosives expert arrested

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Saturday said that a Taliban skilled mine expertly was detained in eastern Nangarhar province.

In a press statement issued here, the NDS said that a Taliban skilled mine maker, identified as Barialai, was arrested during an operation carried out in Jalalabad, the capital city of Nangarhar province.

The detained man had made magnetic mines and the Taliban insurgents used that in targeting governmental officials and other influential figures, the statement added.

According to the statement, the bomb maker confessed during primary investigation that he was involved in assassination of number of governmental officials in the province.

“The detainee was at eye to tag six magnetic mines in private and governmental vehicles in Jalalabad city. Fortunately, he was detained before to reach his evil design,” the statement mentioned.

Two pistols discovered and confiscated from possession of the captured mine maker, the statement concluded.