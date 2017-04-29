Taliban’s failed spring offensive: Militants suffer ‘heavy casualties’ in Baghlan battle

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Taliban insurgents have been pushed back while receiving causalities in a fight between Afghan security forces that took place in Baghlan province on Saturday, security official said. Security forces were succeeded to push back militants from the Baghlan-e-Markazi district.

According to officials, dozens of militants launched failed offensives against police check-pots in Doshi, Khenjan, Dand-e-Ghori and Dand-e-Shahabuddin areas.

Mahfullah Akbari, spokesperson for the north-eastern zone, confirmed the attack, saying, “at least 17 militants have been killed and 15 others wounded during the clash.”

Akbari added, “two Afghan security personnel have been lost their precious lives and three others sustained injuries.”

However, he added that Baghlan-Kunduz highway is still not secured, but assured to reopen highway to traffic within the next few hours.

The terrorist groups of Taliban have declared spring offensive against Afghan and US-led NATO forces which could be counter by launching successful offensives against terrorist groups across the country.