‘Taliban’s IED-expert detained’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan security forces on Saturday arrested a Taliban skilled Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expertly in western Farah province, official said.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MoI,) the Taliban mine expertly was detained and took into custody when he was plotting a roadside bomb on highway of Bala Bolok district of the province. The detained expertly is a resident of Bala Bolok district.

However, further information regarding identity of the arrested militant have not made public.

Moreover, the Taliban insurgents have not commented into the matter so far.

IED considered as a most frequent and common weapons of the Taliban insurgents to target government officials and security forces. But, the majority of civilians are the worst victim of the IEDs.