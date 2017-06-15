Taliban’s insider attack kills seven

AT-KABUL: Taliban fighters loyal to Mullah Haibatullah and the Taliban splinter group leading by Mullah Rasoul carried out suicide attack against each other, killing seven from both sides in southern Helmand province, officials said Wednesday.

“A car bomber belonged to Taliban leading by Mullah Haibatullah targeted Mullah Rasoul splinter Taliban group’s seminar in Grishk district of Helmand today early morning,” said Spokesman for Helmand Governor Omar Zwak.

He said that as result of Car bomber attack three fighter of Mullah Rasoul killed and five others wounded.

Shortly after the incident in retaliation a suicide bomber loyal to Taliban splinter group leading by Mullah Rasoul targeted Taliban groups belonged to Mullah Haibatullah, which as result four fighters were killed and three others wounded.

Helmand is one of the most volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents groups are actively operating and carry out subversive actives in its different district.