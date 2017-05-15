Taliban’s organizer for assassinating religious cleric arrested

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said that Taliban’s planner and organizer for killing a religious scholar, was arrested in northern Parwan province.

“Taliban’s mastermind for assassinating of religious clerics was arrested during operation by intelligence operatives,” said a statement issued by NDS.

The statement identified him as Nasir Ahmad, saying he involved in killing of the head of Parwan clerics council.

The arrested terrorist during primary investigation confessed that he was involved in placing of mine in Parwan Madrasa (seminary), which resulted at killing of head of the Madrasa Abdul Rahim Shah and wounded of six other students of the seminary, added the statement.

Nasir Ahamad was hired in Taliban crew two years ago by Qari Mahbob and was tasked to target religious clerics in the province, noted the statement.