Taliban’s senior commander killed in Zabul

AT-KABUL: The Taliban’s military commission chief Maulvi Sadiq including nine insurgents, were killed in an offensive attack by the Afghan security forces in Zabul province, officials said.

“Nine Taliban’s insurgents including their military commission chief have been killed during a joint operation conducted by the Afghan National Police (ANP) and Afghan National Army (ANA) in Band-e-Tanoor village of Arghandab district in southern Zabul province,” the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a press statement.

Afghan security forces killed Maulvi Sadiq and took control of explosive materials, ammunition and weapons, underlined the statement.

Moreover, Maulvi sadiq was important Taliban’s commander for the province, and he was involved in planning and coordination of Taliban’s attacks in the area, the statement added.

However, the Taliban’s insurgent groups have not commented into the matter so far.

MoI said, the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have jointly launched massive operations to root-out terrorist activities of the various terror groups in the province.

Zabul is among troubled provinces of southern Afghanistan where various terrorists groups are involved in terrorist activities. The Afghan security forces have to speed up clearance operations in a bid to ensure durable peace and security for the residents of the province.