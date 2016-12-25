Taliban’s shadow deputy governor killed in Faryab

AT-KABUL: A Taliban shadow deputy governor was killed along with his five accompanies, while eight other militants wounded during an operation lunched by security forces in northern Faryab province, ministry of defense said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted in the Ghormach district.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the Taliban leader killed in the operation.

The Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report.

Separately, at least 28 insurgents including two Daesh commanders were killed and wounded in different operations launched by the Afghan security forces within the past 24 hours across the county, ministry of defense said.

The ministry said in a statement that the national army with the cooperation of the national police and the National Directorate of Security conducted clearance operations against insurgents in different areas of Nangarhar, Kunar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Kunduz and Helmand provinces.

“In these operations, 14 Taliban insurgents including two Daesh commanders were killed and 14 others injured,” the statement said.

Two insurgent were also arrested. The ministry also claimed that the security forces have seized huge cache of weapons, but did not provide details.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual operation under the name of Shafaq which they are saying has been launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

According to the security officials, the main purpose of the operation is to eliminate the senior leaders of the militants plotting and conducting attacks against the government.