TAPI awareness workshop soon in Kandahar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Public awareness workshop on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPA) gas pipeline project is planned to be kicked off by the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in southern Kandahar province, an official said on Wednesday.

The provincial governor spokesman, Samim Khpalwak told Pajhwk Afghan News that Eng. Abdul Rahman, social affairs for the TAPI project, recently visited the province and spoke of the plan to conduct the awareness program.

“People would be made aware of the importance of multibillion dollars project, and their viewpoint regarding better implementation of the schemes would be heard,” Khpalwak said.

The massive energy project will pass through Afghanistan’s Herat, Farah, Helmand and Kandahar provinces before reaching Pakistan. It will carry natural gas from Central Asia to South Asia.

Estimated to cost $10 billion, the project will be completed by 2019. The pipeline will supply 33 billion cubic of natural gas, having short and long-term advantages for energy-starved Afghanistan.