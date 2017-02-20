Targeting civilians a coward act; Kunar residents protest Pak artillery shelling

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: Hundreds of residents in eastern Kunar province took out to the streets on Monday morning to protest Pakistan artillery shelling, and were shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

Hundreds of residents of Asad-Abad, the capital city of Kunar province, staged a rally to give vent to their anger against Pakistan shelling, which so far killed two people.

The anger protestors were chanting several anti-Pakistan slogans including “death to Pakistan.” They termed shelling on civilians a cowardly act by the Pakistani army and demand an immediate halt to it.

The protestors called on the government to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels, and incase the shelling remained on card, the government should give tit-for-tat response to the rocket firings.

The demonstrators also called on the United Nation to take action against the barbaric act by the Pakistani army on civilian areas.

“If all these things fail to stop Pakistan from its shelling, then Kunar residents ready to take up arms and fight back the aggression of Pakistani forces,” Jamulludin Sayar, a tribal elder and also the organizer of the protestors said. Cross border shelling in the past three days have so far killed two people in Kunar.

“Only last night Pakistan landed 50 rockets in three bordering districts of Dandgam, Sarkano and Khas-Kunar,” said Kunar governor spokesman Ghani Mosamem.

This comes as thousands of residents in eastern Nangarhar province staged a rally on Sunday protesting Pakistani shelling.

Around 4,000 residents of the Lalpura district took to the streets, chanting “death to Pakistan!”, “we hate you Pakistan!” and torched the neighboring country’s flag.

The protestors said that artillery shelling by Pakistan still continues, and more than 2,000 families were displaced in the district. “We left our homes to save our lives,” the protestors added.

“More than 3,000 rockets were fired by Pakistan in different areas of the district that caused huge panic among the residents,” said another protestor.

Another protester, Haji Gul Ahmad, said: “It has been four days that Pakistani army is firing rockets in the district”. He called on the government to take a bold step in this regard.