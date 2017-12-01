Terrorism an international threat, Daesh on the run: Ghani

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Friday called terrorism a serious threat to international peace and security, not just to Afghanistan, stressing the need for unified global action to eliminate the scourge.

Addressing the 7th Ministerial Conference — Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region — in Baku, the president underlined the need for concerted efforts to defeat terrorists.

“We are trying to check the expansion of the Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan. Nine provinces have been cleared of the group’s occupation,” the president claimed.

Backed by the United States in the fight against extremism, Ghani said his administration was trying to making Afghanistan Asia’s heart and transform it into a regional economic hub. He maintained the Taliban had no future

His government planned to double the size of the Afghan Special Forces and triple the Afghan Air Force, he announced, hoping the move would help to defeat terrorists and further secure Afghan civilian.

Ghani said Daesh had failed in building a base for their so-called caliphate in Afghanistan. Daesh was on the run in Nangarhar, Kunar and other provinces, he insisted, saying the insurgent outfit would wiped out.