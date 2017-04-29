‘Terrorism increasing day by day’

AT News Report-KABUL: The former president, Hamid Karzai the other day has addressed an International Security Conference hosted by Moscow’s Defense Ministry. The Russian defense ministry is organizing the international security conference every year, inviting various key political leaders, defense officials and experts from many corners of the world to share views and experiences.

In his speech, Hamid Karzai has shad light over terrorism and extremism in Afghanistan, saying “despite US-led counter-terrorism mission, terrorism is increasing day by day in the country.”

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, Karzai emphasized on mutual cooperation and partnership to be developed among the regional and international players.

He added, Afghanistan would not be allowed to be shaped as a ground of competition and proxies for anyone’s interests. “Afghanistan should return to its previous position as the area of cooperation between different countries.”

He suggested that a regional mechanism, backed by the international community in order to strengthen peace and reconciliation process is important to end conflict in Afghanistan.

Terming peace as interlink between Kabul and Moscow, he said “Moscow’s role in Afghan conflict is very much important. Afghanistan and Russia are neighbors to each other and having common goals and mutual valves.”

He furthered that peace, insecurity, stability and instability of Kabul and Moscow are inter-dependent.

Karzai added, role of regional countries including Russia, China, India, Iran and as well the role of Shangai and SAARC organizations are key toward durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

At the end, Karzai called on the regional countries to push the various terrorist Taliban groups to shun militancy by taking part in Afghan-led and Afghan—owned peace and reconciliation process.