‘Terrorists enjoying covert support by some countries’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Ministry of Interior, Taj Mohammad Jahid has said that militant with the support of some countries trying to capture some areas and block highways—an attempt they would never succeed to do so.

During his trip to the central Kapisa province, he said that Pakistan and some other countries covertly supporting militant outfits, aimed at increasing their support to play major role in regional politics. He visited Kapisa to assess the security situation.

“Afghan security forces with the support of people are fully prepared to thwart veil designs of the enemy,” he added. However, without Pakistan, he did not name any other country that supporting terrorism in Afghanistan.

At the same time, provincial governor Mohammad Khalid Hashami demanded for more deployment of police to the province in a bid to improve security situation, and to safeguard the natural resources of the province.

Hearing the demand, Jahid pledged to increase the number of police in the province.