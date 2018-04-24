Terrorists won’t dissuade people from voting: Election body

AT-KABUL: The terrorist attacks on some voter registration centers cannot discourage people from attending the legislative elections, the independent election commission said, in the wake of a deadly attack targeted a voter registration center on Sunday in the west of Kabul. Some 70 civilians were killed and some 120 more injured in the Daesh-claimed attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. 370,000 people including 87,000 women have registered and got voting cards since the registration process began 10 days ago. The election commission claims that people’s turnout has increased in the registration centers compared to the beginning days of the process. “After some attacks on the voter registration centers in Kabul, Ghor, Badghis, Baghlan and Nangarhar provinces, it was expected that the process would be affected, but fortunately, people did not fear and are regularly going to the registration centers to get voting cards,” said, a member of the commission, Sayed Hafizullah Hashemi, addressing senators. Members of the election commission were called by senators Tuesday to answer their questions. Rafiullah Bidar, commissioner in the election commission assured senators that they were prepared for the October 20 legislative election. The voters’ registration process began on April 14 and would conclude on May 14. Electoral stickers that are supposed to be stuck on the voters’ ID cards have caused another problem for the people. Some Kabul citizens want the cancelation of stickers due to security concerns. They say that everyone was interested in voting. They say that this makes problems especially in the Taliban-held areas, because the insurgents check people’s ID cards and would punish the ones whose ID cards have stickers. In the past elections, militants cut off the inked fingers of people that had been inked after they had voted.