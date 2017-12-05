Thank you lawmakers for vote of confidence: Sherzai

AT-KABUL: The newly elected minister for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Gul Agha Sherzai has thanked all the members of the Wolesi Jirga for giving him vote of confidence.

Sherzai in a statement said he is obliged to all the public representatives for their voting in his favor, resulted in his shining success and elected as a minister for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs.

According to statement, he assured President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and all members of the Wolesi Jirga that he would utilize his potentials and capabilities very honestly to serve the country and all the Afghan people without any kind of discrimination.

“I will strive hard to establish durable national unity, solidarity, political stability and peace in the country,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Eleven new nominee ministers have been received votes of confidence from the Wolesi Jirga on Monday, but only a woman nominee Narges Nehan was rejected by the legislators. A large number of tribal elders and civil society activists including elders from FATA have warmly welcomed Gul Agha Sherzai for being elected as a minister for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs.