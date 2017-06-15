The work of first metro-bus project began today in Kabul 

285-kilometer long road to be asphalted in Kabul city this year

AT-KABUL: The Kabul Municipality on Thursday signed an agreement for 16 projects of road asphalting with private construction companies in Kabul.

“Based on contract the work of 16 projects, which included asphalting and construction of285km road will be completed this year,” Abdullah Habibzai, Kabul mayor told reporters.

Kabul mayor also said that work over the first-ever metro-bus project would start Thursday in Kabul.

He said that metro-bus project will be started from Sarai Shamali western part of Kabul and will be continued to Baraki square.

Terming establishing of entertainment parks as top agenda for municipality, he said that Kabul municipality will establish six entertainment parks in different part of Kabul.

Pointing to reform in Kabul municipality, he insisted that after implementation of reform municipality income increased unprecedentedly.

He said that before incomes from Kabul gates was 200,000-300,000 afs, but after reforms it increased to three million afs daily.

He also informed of increasing capacity of municipality in the aspect of gathering trashes.

Before municipality gathered 27 percent of the trashes from Kabul, but now this capacity increased to 49 percent, he underlined.