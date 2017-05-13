Three civilian martyred in Kabul blast

AT News Report-KABUL: Three civilians were martyred in bomb blast took place Saturday in Kabul city, police said.

“Three civilians including two women and a child were killed after a magnetic bomb attached to a vehicle went off in the Police District 9,” said Salem Almas, head of investigation department for Kabul police.

The blast took place at around 7:20 am in the Microrayon area in which two other men were also wounded, he added.

A witness in the scene said that the vehicle belonged to the water supply department, but this is unclear if the victims were employees of the department.

All the victims were water supply department staffs

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist networks often target government institutions and employees.

Eight civilians were martyred and over 20 more injured in a suicide attack that targeted the NATO-led international troops’ convoy last month in Kabul close to the US embassy building.