Three cops killed in Taliban attack in Farah

AT-KABUL: Three policemen were killed and four others wounded after several Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on their checkpoint in western Farah province, local officials said Saturday.

“The Taliban insurgents stormed a police checkpoint early morning, killing three policemen and escaping with weapons and ammunition taken from the checkpoint,” Toryalai Abdyani, provincial police chief said.

Another police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 11 police were killed.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack.

The relatively troubled Farah province has been the scene of increasing Taliban-led militancy over the past few months.

It is worth to mention at least 13 police officers were killed after several Taliban insurgents stormed a police headquarter in Bakwa district of Farah province in November.

Three policemen were killed after the Taliban insurgents attacked their checkpoint in Khan Abad district of northern Kunduz province on Friday.

The checkpoint is located in Mullah Ghulam area of Khan Abad, the official said, adding that the checkpoint commander Abdul Jabbar and his two associates were killed in the attack.

“The Taliban insurgents also received injures during the attack that lasted for a short period of time,” he said.