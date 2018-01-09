Three key Taliban members detained in Paktika

AT-KABUL: Three senior members of the Taliban insurgents have been detained during an Afghan National Police ambush in the Zirok district of southeastern Paktika province, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police also sized one vehicle, one radio handset and some amount of ammunition from the detained Taliban militants.

The group was the main planner and organizer of terrorist and destructive activities, armed assault and explosions in different parts of Paktika province, the Ministry added.

Afghan National Police encourages all citizens to report suspicious activities and criminal acts by dialing 119.