Three killed in Paktika blast

AT-KABUL: At least three people have been killed and 19 others wounded in a bomb blast in the Janikhel district of southeastern Paktika province on Wednesday, local official said.

In a statement issued here, the provincial media office said that the terrorist act was occurred on 10:30 local time in Janikhel district. “All the wounded civilians were shifted to the hospital.”

One child is also among those wounded in the attack, the statement, said, adding that the condition of the injured are out of danger.

Moreover, the provincial governor, Muhammad Ilyas has strongly condemned the terrorist act against innocent civilians, terming it an act contrary to the Islamic teachings.