Three Kunduz districts still under Taliban control

AT-KABUL: Public representatives and general masses in Kunduz province slammed the government for yet to clear the three newly incepted districts—fallen to Taliban’s hands since long time.

The three districts, Atqash, Gultapa and Gulbad, under the control of Taliban insurgents were incepted and announced by the President Ashraf Ghani during his official visit to the province two years back.

Talking to media outlets on Sunday, a number of public representatives and civil society activists urged the government to take action against Taliban and regain the districts to provide the people with security to their lives and properties.

Talking to Pajhwok Afghan News, Provincial Council Head Toryal Kakar, said the three districts have been fallen to Taliban’s hands, since their inception two years back.

“The provincial government has failed to bring the new districts under its control and declared them state controlled areas,” Kakar said.

Clearing the districts of Taliban and installation of troops in all the three districts could positively impact the overall security situations in the province, he added.

Morover, Abdul Khaleq—resident of Atqash district confirmed that the Taliban control over the area continues, but the government has yet to conduct military operation.

Similarly, a number of residents, including Haji Naqibullah from the Kunduz City said security situations in the province could be improved if the three districts were cleared of Taliban militants.

“The Taliban have created strong base in these areas and dispatched its fighters to other area. If the Taliban are driven from these areas it will help improve the security situation in Kunduz,” Naqibullah believed. The offensive strategy against terrorist group must be extended to Kunduz and clear the three districts of Taliban to ensure security to the citizens lives and properties and pave way for implementing development projects across the province.