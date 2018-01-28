Three persons hanged for kidnapping

AT-KABUL: Three people involved in abducting and killing a teenage boy were executed Sunday in Kabul.

“Execution verdict implemented over three kidnapers charged with abducting and killing of Abasin in Pul-e-Charkhi Garrison in Kabul today morning,” said a press statement issued by General Directorate of Prison and Detention centers.

The statement said that the kidnapers were convicted to dead by three courts and the verdict approved by president, which was put on practice today morning.

The kidnappers were identified as Mohammad Aref, Dadan Lawang and Abdullah from Paktia, who were charged with kidnapping and killing of Abasin a 13 years old child, added statement.

Statement said that the kidnappers had abducted Abasin and killed him after few days’ torture.

Kidnapping is one of the most challenges in different part of the country particularly in Kabul for rich people and businessmen. Even kidnapping has negatively affected investment trend across the country.