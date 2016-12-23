Three policemen killed in Kunduz

AT-KABUL: Three policemen were killed after the Taliban insurgents attacked their checkpoint in Khan Abad district of northern Kunduz province.

A senior security official told Afghanistan Times at condition of anonymity that the attack took place on Friday morning.

The checkpoint is located in Mullah Ghulam area of Khan Abad, the official said, adding that the checkpoint commander Abdul Jabbar and his two associates were killed in the attack.

“The Taliban insurgents also received injures during the attack that lasted for a short period of time,” he said.

The Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility through a tweet. The group claimed that five policemen including their commander were killed and they also captured some weapons belonging to the police officers. However, the group did not say anything about casualties sustained by the Taliban in the attack.

The killing of three security officials comes as recently unknown gunmen abducted an ICRC employee in Kunduz province.

The police spokesman for the northeastern zone Mahfuzullah Akbari said that security forces were trying to rescue the abducted ICRC employee.

The staff member of the ICRC was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ali Abad district of Kunduz province at around 11:00 am (local time) on Monday morning.

Akbari furthered that the police have no information on whereabouts of the abducted ICRC employee, a Spanish citizen.