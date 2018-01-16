Three suspects arrested over Kabul shelling

AT-KABUL: Police have detained three suspects over firing rocket on a diplomatic enclave in Kabul, interior ministry said Tuesday.

A rocket crashed on the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood Monday night, just hours after a high delegation from the UN Security Council left Kabul. Nobody was hurt in the attack.

These people were arrested just one hour after the rocket firing, said Nosrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the ministry. He refused to identify the detained people, but said an investigation was underway.

Nobody claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.