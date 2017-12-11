Three suspects detained in connection in Kabul shooting

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Three suspects have been detained in connection of homicide of 10-members of a single family in Kabul, an official said on Monday.

Crime branch chief Brig. Gen Mohammad Salem Almas told Pajhwok Afghan News the suspected killers were arrested on the Kabul-Baghlan highway. The victims’ family confirmed that the detainees were involved in the shooting.

Almas said the suspects had escaped to Mazar-i-Sharif, but they were wanted and forced to flee Balkh. A police team dispatched to Balkh to arrest the killers managed to catch them in Baghlan.

On December 8, four unknown men gunned down four women, three children and one man. At least two others were injured. Two guests were among the dead.