Three Taliban mine planters killed

AT-KABUL: Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Wednesday said that three Taliban mine planters were killed by own explosives while they were planting it in a roadside in Paktika last night.

MoI in a statement said that the incident took place in Gudal region, Mata Khan District of Paktika province, while Taliban planned to plant a roadside mine.

In the meantime, General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) launched an operation in Maidan Shahr city capital of Wardak province.

As a result, General Command of Police Special Units arrested a senior member of armed Taliban who was involved in destructive and terrorist activities.

GCPSU seized two roadside bombs and one rocket during operations as well.