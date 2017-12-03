Three would-be suicide bombers detained in Badakhshan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Three would-be suicide bombers have been detained in northeast Badakhshan province, the army said on Sunday.

The Afghan National Amy’s 209th Cops Shaheen in a press statement, said that the terrorists were detained with three suicide vests at a checkpoint of joint forces in Dasht-e-Och area of Baharak district of the province.

The statement didn’t make it clear which militant group the insurgents belonged to.

It said that one Taliban militant, identified as Nawaz, surrendered to army in Jurm district of the province.

In a separate incident, five Taliban insurgents were killed in a clash with Afghan forces in northern province of Faryab, the statement said.

Three more were arrested while another surrendered following the battle which happened in Dawlat Abad district.