Tit-for-tat response; Kabul asks Islamabad to hand over 85 Taliban leaders living in Pakistan

AT-KABUL: The government of Afghanistan has called on Pakistani authorities to arrest 85 leaders of Taliban and other “terrorist groups” who are living in Pakistan and hand them over to Kabul.

In a letter from the foreign ministry delivered by Afghan ambassador in Islamabad to Pakistani officials, a list of 32 camps where terrorists are being trained against Afghanistan, has been mentioned as well. The foreign ministry asked Pakistan government to close the camps.

The demand was in response of Pakistan request from Afghanistan to hand over what they call “76 Pakistani Taliban fighters living in Afghan soil”.

“The primary response of Pakistan authorities was positive and we hope practical measures will be taken,” the ministry said Monday.

The ministry expressed hope to discuss the two sides’ lists and concerns with Pakistan in the framework of the quadrilateral meetings.

Foreign ministry warned that it would make efforts to impose more sanctions against “all terrorist groups and their backers” through international and especially the United Nations mechanisms if violence continues against Afghan people.