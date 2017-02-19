Top al-Qaeda commander killed in Ghazni

AT-KABUL: A senior commander of the al-Qaeda terrorist network was killed in an operation launched by the intelligence agency forces in southern Ghazni province, officials said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that its special operatives succeeded to kill top al-Qaeda commander Saifullah Akhtar along with one of his colleagues in Nawa district of Ghazni last month.

Saifullah Akhtar was one of the senior commanders of the al-Qaeda network and was leading the Pakistani fighters during Taliban regime, the statement added.

Akhtar had been leading 30,000 insurgents in different Asian countries including Afghanistan, added the statement.

Statement said that Saifullah Akhtar along withcurrent leader of al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri were responsible for a center of terrorist in Bagram as well as a camp of foreign terrorist group located in Rishkhor in Kabul.

Saifullah Akhtar was arrested in Pakistan twice, but released back by some clusters and has been sent to Afghanistan for subversive activities, noted the statement.

The killed al Qaeda commander also leading Pakistani insurgents fighting against government of Afghanistan, underlined the statement.