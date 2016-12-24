Top Taliban commander killed in Wardak

AT-KABUL: A top commander of the Taliban insurgents was killed during an operation in central Wardak province, ministry of interior said Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the insurgent commander was identified as Lal Zada also known as Farooq, who was killed during a special operation conducted in Ismail Khel area of Jalrez district late Friday.

“The insurgent was leading a group of 30 insurgents and involving in many terrorist and destructive activities including coordinated attacks on security checkpoints,” the statement said.

“Three others were arrested with some amount of ammunition during the operation.”

Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts, including the restive Jalrez.

The group often set up check posts to harass the passengers, kidnap and murder them on Kabul Kandahar highway that goes through Wardak province.