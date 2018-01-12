‘Traditional Loya Jirga resolves crisis, not undermining govt’

AT News Report-KABUL: A political party termed convening of the Traditional Loya Jirga as the only remedy to overcome national crisis in the country, while asking officials to respect this.

The New National Front Political Party in a statement slammed the Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh for painting the Traditional Loya Jirga as a white coup against the Unity Government.

Opposition parties inside and outside the parliament have been demanding to convene a traditional Loya Jirga in order to seek popular solutions to ongoing heart-wrenching crisis in the country. However, the Unity Government has been in denial to hold it and terms it an effort of undermining the government.

“Be respectful to the national valves and political will of the Afghan masses,” the statement urged the Unity Government leadership.

Traditional Loya Jirga has been the most effective and popular forum in resolving national problems, the statement highlighted the importance and historic role of Traditional Loya Jirga in Afghan society.

The political party called on the government to hold Loya Jirga on priority basis to pull the country out of the ongoing problems and bring peace and stability. At the end the party pledged to continue its efforts for convening the Tradition Loya Jirga with sole aim of finding a durable solution to the ongoing challenges.