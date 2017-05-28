Traffic accident claims 13 lives in Parwan

AT-KABUL: At least 13 passengers died and two others received injures in a traffic accident in central Parwan province, provincial official said.

Confirming the incident, the Provincial Governor, Mohammad Asem Asem said that women and children are among the victims.

He added the passenger vehicle while passing the Salang district was fallen into a river on Saturday night.

There is no denying to the fact that carelessness and recklessness of drivers are the main factor behind the car accidents in the country.

The driver’s sloppiness is very clear to all, as in the last year 17 passengers died and 38 others wounded in a traffic accident in the western Farah province. Prior to that 73 people were killed and dozens of other injured after two passenger buses and a fuel tanker burst into flames following a head-on collision in eastern Ghazni province.

According to some opinions traffic accidents are the third biggest reason of deaths as compared to violent conflicts and natural disasters.