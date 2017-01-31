Traffic accident leaves six dead in Herat

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least six people died and 12 others wounded in a traffic accident in western Herat province, local officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place early morning when a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Shindand district, said Jilani Farhad, provincial governor’s spokesman.

“At least six people including children died and 12 others were wounded in the accident,” he added.

The spokesman said that the injured people were taken to the nearby hospital and they are in a critical health condition.

It is worth mentioning that traffic accidents are not unusual in Afghanistan; annually hundreds of people die in traffic accidents on highways across the country–mostly as a result of unpaved roads, high speeds and carelessness while driving.

This comes as nearly 100 people were killed or wounded in two separate traffic incidents in western Farah and Nimroz provinces late in December last year.