Trump campaigner among dead in Intercontinental Hotel attack: Reports

AT News Report-KABUL: A member of the US president, Donald Trump electoral campaign was among the people killed in the Taliban’s attack on the Intercontinental Hotel, according to reports.

In the 15-hour long attack on the luxury hotel that began on the weekend, 25 people were killed, according to the public health ministry’s latest findings, 14 of them foreign nationals.

The US state department confirmed that four US citizens were killed in the landmark hotel attack, but did not provide details about their identities.

Other foreigners killed in the attack were from Ukraine, Germany, Venezuela and Kazakhstan.

The CNN broadcaster reported that one of the US citizens killed in Kabul hotel attack was spokesperson for Trump’s adviser during the US presidential campaign.