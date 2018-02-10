Trump, Modi discuss Afghanistan: ‘Trump and Modi reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders discussed Afghanistan’s war and the political crisis in Maldives among other issues, the statement said.

“Both leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in Maldives and the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law,” the statement added.

The two leaders also took note of the plight of Rohingya refugees in Myanmar.

“Affirming President Trump’s South Asia Strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability,” the White House said.

Trump and Modi meanwhile talked on situation in North Korea.

The two sides discussed further steps to ensure “denuclearization of North Korea”.

“Finally, the leaders agreed to strengthen security and economic cooperation as they look forward to the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue between their defense and diplomatic officials in April,” the White House said.

The ‘2+2 dialogue’ was announced after the White House meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump last year in June.

The dialogue involves talks between India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and defense minister Sitharaman along with US secretary of state Rex Tillerson and defense secretary James Mattis.