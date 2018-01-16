Turkish aid agency opens sports hall in Kabul

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened a sports hall for Afghan police at Hamid Karzai International Airport in capital Kabul on Tuesday, the Anadolue Agency has reported.

In a written statement, TIKA said an idle building at the airport had been turned into a sports hall that could host up to 80 people.

The hall includes a gym, a green area where employees could relax, gymnastic apparatus and a cabin.

Deputy Interior Minister Janan Barakzai and TIKA Central Asia Director Ali Ozgun Ozturk attended the opening ceremony.

Barakzai praised the two nations’ historic friendship and thanked Turkey for its support.

TIKA representative Ozturk said Turkey had supported hundreds of projects in developing countries such as Afghanistan through TIKA.

“More than 100 schools have been built in Afghanistan, many renovated and equipped. Hospitals and clinics were also built by our agency. Medical centers were supported with medical equipment,” he added.