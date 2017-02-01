Twin blasts kill police, student in Khost

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A police officer and a school student were killed and eight people wounded in two bomb blasts in southeastern province of Khost, local official said Wednesday.

“The first bomb targeted a police vehicle and when the people arrived to help the victims, the second one went off,” Ghani Ur Rehman provincial police chief said.

“Five policemen and three students were wounded.”

There was no immediate comment from the insurgent but local officials blame Taliban for the attack.

The Taliban insurgents are active in some remote parts and districts of Khost province.

In the meantime, another official said a policeman and four soldiers of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces are among those wounded.