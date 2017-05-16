Two ALP members gunned down in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Two Afghan Local Police (ALP) members have been shot dead by his colleague who had linked with the Taliban insurgents in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Tuesday.

The provincial governor spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Pajhwok Afghan News that militants stormed security check post in Wazero Jahadi Lasay area of Khogyani district late on Monday night.

“Militants captured machine gun from slain ALP personnel check post but their plan to overrun the check post was thwarted,” he added.

At the same time, the provincial council member, Ajmal Omari, claimed that the slain policemen were killed by their colleague.

According to him, the accused officer was patrolling around the check post while the others were slept thus he saw the opportunity and opened fire at them.

“Taliban insurgents arrived at the check post when the other policemen were dead and the killer was in injured condition that the Taliban took with them.”

A local resident, who declined to be named, confirmed the incident explained by the PC member.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented into the matter so far.