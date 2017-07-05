Two civilians killed in Kabul rocket attack

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Two rockets fired from an unknown location were landed in Niazbig area of the capital Kabul on Wednesday, in which a woman and a child have been killed and another woman sustained injuries, an official said.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the 101 Police Asmayee Zone, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the rockets were fired from an identified place today around 12pm.

He said a rocket shell hit a house in which a woman and a child were killed and another woman wounded.

While the second rocket landed in a street but claimed zero casualties, Mujahid added.

However, no militant groups have claimed responsibility for this inhuman act so far.