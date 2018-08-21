Two Daesh fighters killed in Kabul terrorist attack

AT-KABUL: Kabul terrorist attack which started with firing of around 20 mortars by terrorists on Kabul city was ended after the two suspected Daesh attackers were killed by the security forces. Two terrorists, taking refuge in a market yard in south of Kabul city, today morning at 9:00am fired 20 rounds of mortars on the central parts of the city, when President Ashraf Ghani was delivering his Eid speech to the nation, being broadcasted live on state television. The mortars landed in areas near to presidential palace and Wazir Akbar Khan, the diplomatic quarter of the city which injured six people. Following the mortar attacks security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack and started clearance operation to eliminate the terrorists, Kabul police Spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzai said. The clearance operation which lasted for almost six hours because of the care for civilian lives and properties in the area concluded at 3:00pm after the two attackers were killed by the security forces. Security officials said initial information shows Daesh group was behind the “crime” as Taliban disassociated themselves from the attack through a statements sent to media by their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. At least four suspected people were also detained by police in connection to the attack.