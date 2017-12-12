‘Two districts in Jawzjan under Daesh control’

AT-KABUL: Officials in the northern province of Jawzjan said that all the villages of the Darzab and Qosh Tepa districts were controlled by the Daesh terrorist group while security forces held only a handful of checkpoints.

“Only the buildings of the police department and the district office are still controlled by the government and the rest are under Daesh control,” said Baz Mohammad Dawar, district governor for Darzab, adding that people had displaced from their villages to the Sheberghan city, the provincial capital and were waiting for the army operations to take back the areas.

Their command centers are in the villages of Sardara, Golkhani and Moghul, from which, they launch attacks against other areas, according to Dawar.

Interior ministry however said that operations began Tuesday to retake the areas from Daesh group.

​“There are French, Chechen and even German terrorists in Darzab and Qosh Tepa, while the Uzbek terrorists who are the fighters of Taher Yoldash are living along with their families,” said Rahmatullah Kohestani, provincial police chief, adding that they buy foodstuff in the local markets and arms and money come to them from Pakistan.

The villagers also said they had seen terrorists from Algeria and four French terrorists including two women were there too. The foreign terrorists have reportedly entered the province from Tajikistan.

Daesh terrorists are said to have closed schools in the districts and Taher Yoldash’s fighters were recruiting the locals to train them for suicide attacks.