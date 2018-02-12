Two footballers martyred in Farah blast

AT-KABUL: Two footballers embraced martyrdom, and three others received injuries after their vehicle hit with a roadside mine in Anar Dara district of western Farah province, an official said on Sunday.

Habibullah, a relative of the victims, told Pajhwok Afghan News the athletes were on their way to Anar Dara district to attend a football match but a roadside mine struck them late on Saturday.

He said the victims hailed from Jija village and were members of the village football team.

Provincial deputy police chief, Abdul Razaqq Sherzad verified the incident, and said the injured had been taken to the civil clinic of the district and their health condition was stable.

Sherzad said the bomb was planted by the Taliban insurgents. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.