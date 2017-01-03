Two policemen killed in Parwan clash

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least two policemen were killed and one wounded in a clash with the gunmen in the northern Parwan province, local officials said Tuesday.

Provincial police chief Mohammad Zaman Mamuzai confirmed the incident, saying “the clash took place late Monday in Charikar city”, referring to the provincial capital.

In the meantime, an eyewitness said that two policemen were killed in the clash and four others were wounded.

But a source told TOLOnews that the clash happened between national police members and the militias linked to the local police and that three policemen were killed and three others were wounded.

No further details have been given regarding the report.

It’s worthy to mention more than 900 Afghan security personnel died in July while battling Taliban insurgents, the commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan said.

General John Nicholson of NATO’s Resolute Support mission made the revelation during a year in which Taliban fighters have made territorial advances, fighting Afghan forces in more than half of the country’s 34 provinces.